Getting Older? Drink MORE Coffee!

Drinking coffee is known to have some medical benefits, and it appears we may enjoy those benefits more as we get older. According to a recent study, middle-aged adults who drink more caffeinated beverages like coffee and tea are less likely to be weak and frail and have significantly better physical function in old age. The average coffee drinker consumes about three, 8-ounce cups of coffee a day, but the study found that those who add a fourth cup have an even more reduced risk of physical frailty as they get older.