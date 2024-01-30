Girl Scout Cookie-Inspired BEER

The Bitchin’ Kitten Brewery is a cat-themed brewery based in Morrisville, Pennsylvania. They’re excited about the Girl Scout cookie sales that start up this time of year – and will be releasing some Girl Scout cookie-inspired beers in the next week. The “Adventures in Scouting” beers include Cinnamon Roll Winter Warmer, Lemon Sour Ale, Chocolate Stout with Caramel and Toasted Coconut, and Peanut Butter Brown Ale. During a special event, the brewery is even featuring an appearance from Girl Scout Troop #2888 who will be on site selling cookies.