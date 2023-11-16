Go Ahead, Hit The Snooze Button

If you wake up in the morning to the alarm clock and feel like you could use another 10 minutes in dreamland, go ahead and hit the snooze button. In fact, hit it a few times. It turns out that it’s actually not hurting your night’s sleep. It may even be helping it. A new sleep quality study finds that “snoozing for 30 minutes in the morning does not make you more tired or more likely to wake up from deep sleep.” Researchers at Stockholm University in Sweden say hitting the button multiple times may actually spark alertness more quickly and make it easier to get out of bed. The study found that 69% of people said they hit the snooze button at least sometimes on weekdays.