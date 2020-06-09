Go Fund Me Started For Family Of Mother Killed In Nicollet Co Motorcycle Crash

An online fundraiser has been started for the family of a mother killed an accident over the weekend in Nicollet County.

According to a Go Fund Me Page, Nicki Dummer died in a tragic accident on Saturday.

Witnesses tell Southern Minnesota News that the crash was on Fort Road, about 3 miles east of Highway 111, when the motorcycle Dummer was riding on apparently struck a deer.

Dummer and her husband Matt have three young children ranging in age from 18 months to 5, according to the Go Fund Me page. The funds raised online will go towards easy meals for the children, education, and expenses that Matt Dummer will have while raising his children as a single parent.

The page described Dummer as a “generous, loving, selfless, and amazing mom.” As of Monday morning, $3,620 has been raised.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com