Politicians and pundits are all very focused on poll numbers, but no one has better poll numbers in the United States than the man upstairs. According to a new survey, 79% of Americans say they believe in God or a higher power. Those are better numbers than the devil is getting — with 56% saying they believe Satan is real. The majority of Americans (72%) believe there is a heaven and 69% believe angels are real. Only 34% believe in reincarnation.