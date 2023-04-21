Going To A Wedding Is EXPENSIVE

We all know that weddings are expensive, but so is going to one … According to wedding planning site Zola, the average cost of a wedding today is $29,000, up from $28,000 in 2022. But that depends largely on where you live. According to The Knot, a wedding costs an average of $46,000 in New York and $51,000 in New Jersey. But how much does it cost to attend a wedding? According to a survey by Bankrate, in between travel, hotel, gifts, clothes, and hair and makeup, the average wedding guest will spend roughly $611 per wedding this year, while people in the Northeast will spend an average of $774.