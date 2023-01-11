Grow Your Green Thumb and Improve Your Health
January 11, 2023 7:59AM CST
Time to go green … even if it’s just your thumb. A new study from the University of Colorado – Boulder found that gardening has huge physical and mental benefits. Researchers say gardening helps reduce the risk of cancer and improves your mental health. Don’t have space for a garden? There are community gardens, which have the benefit of bringing you closer to your neighbors, or just spending time in nature can have similar benefits.