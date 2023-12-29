Happiness Is a BIG Paycheck

A new Harris poll asked adults 18 and over what the key to financial happiness is. The answer: $1.2 million in the bank. When it comes to annual salary, the average respondent said an annual salary of about $285,000 a year would make them happy. Broken down by generations, here’s the annual salary and net worth respondents said they would need to achieve happiness:

Gen Z: $128,000 a year, with a net worth of $487,711

Millennials: $525,000 a year, with a net worth of $1,699,571

Gen X: $130,000 a year , with a net worth of $1,213,759

Boomer: $124,000 a year with a net worth of $999,945

Men said they needed to earn $381,000 annually to be happy, while women said $183,000 would make them happy.