If you’re bored with the same old smiley faces and eggplants, you’re in luck — this year’s newest round of icons is about to roll out. It includes some emojis that are sure to generate interest, including mythical phoenix, a slice of lime, a mushroom, and four different gender-neutral figures. Despite the best efforts of Gen Z, the Boomer-beloved thumbs-up icon has not been canceled — it’s still in the mix.