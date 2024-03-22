Here’s The ONE Grocery Items That’s Managed To Be Inflation-Proof

Inflation has raised the price of everything these days, and nowhere is that more noticeable than at the grocery store – where it seems everything has gotten so expensive. Well, not exactly everything. There’s one grocery item that has managed to be inflation-proof – bananas. No matter how strong or weak the economy is, the price of bananas has remained consistent. The average price for bananas in the U.S. is about 62 cents per pound. It has never gone over $1 per pound. There are a few reasons why they’ve stayed so affordable. Labor and shipping costs are very low, and banana-growing countries have enjoyed healthy crops year after year. Also, bananas spoil pretty quickly, so growers keep the price low in order to move them out to stores quickly.