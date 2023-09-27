Here’s Why You Can’t Sleep, Even If You’re REALLY Tired

If you’ve ever felt too tired to sleep, you may need to determine why you aren’t getting your 40 winks. Real Simple suggests eight reasons why sleep may not come easily to you.

You’re stressed out. You’ve been spending too much time on screens. You don’t have a consistent bedtime routine. You’ve had a few too many cocktails. Your bedroom isn’t optimized for sleep. You still have caffeine in your system. You keep eating huge meals before bed. You have sleep apnea. Seek medical treatment.