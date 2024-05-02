Here’s Why Your Thanksgiving Dinner Is Being Linked to Arthritis

Tryptophan is a word we typically only hear on Thanksgiving, when someone blames the chemical compound found in turkey for making them sleepy. But new research into the amino acid has found another possible effect. A new study published by the University of Colorado found that tryptophan may cause rheumatoid arthritis. Tryptophan plays a role in the production and preservation of muscles, protein, enzymes, and neurotransmitters, but they can be broken down by bacteria in the gut into a chemical that causes inflammation. Scientists confirmed that tryptophan – which is also found in other poultry, meat, fish, and dairy – caused arthritis in mice. The recommendation from experts is to strive for a diet rich in plant-based fibers and lean meats.