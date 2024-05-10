Gen Z Is Bringing Back The Tanning Bed

Gen Z is re-popularizing a lot of things from the past … but this trend should probably remain history. Seems Gen Zers are using tanning beds. Yep, despite all the information about the risks of tanning, including skin cancer and premature aging, some Zoomers are all about tanning beds. According to data from the American Academy of Dermatology, 20% of Gen Zers think being tan is more important than protecting themselves from skin cancer, and 30% said they would rather look “great” today with a tan “even if it means looking worse later in life.” The tanning bed trend is, of course, thriving on TikTok with hashtags like #sunbed and #tanning amassing billions of views.