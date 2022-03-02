Hoax Shooting Call In Lake Crystal Under Investigation

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a hoax call reporting a double shooting Tuesday.

A call came into dispatch at 1:52 pm. from someone saying they shot their parents at an apartment on West Bert St in Lake Crystal.

A press release says law enforcement was able to phone the tenant of the apartment involved and determined they weren’t home. The apartment was searched, and no one was found inside.

Police say that based on the circumstances, it appears the report was a hoax. No one was injured, and there is no threat to the public.

Hoax 911 calls have been occurring in other jurisdictions with the intent to cause a significant police response. The target can be specific or random.

The Lake Crystal Police Department and BECS will continue to investigate the identity of the caller.

Anyone with information should call (507) 304-4863.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com