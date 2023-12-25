Holiday Weight Gain Is REAL

According to the sixth annual “Writing off the Year” survey, 75% of Americans say they are planning to enjoy the end of the year and not worry about their diet — up from 50% who said the same last year. And most surveyed expect to gain 8 pounds before the end of the year – up from 5 pounds last year. 66% said they use the end of the year to postpone being healthy — a 24% increase from 2022. That said, most are confident they will get back on track in the new year. Nearly 70% said they are confident they will be back to healthy habits in the new year, with respondents saying it will take them an average of 19 days to get back on track with their healthy habits (or start new ones).