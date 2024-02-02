How Did You Sleep Last Night?
If you answered “bad” and feel extra sluggish today, there’s some bad news to tell you. It won’t be the last bad night’s sleep you’ll get this year. According to a new survey, the average American gets about 100 bad sleeps each year. One of the key reasons for a bad night’s sleep is going to bed stressed. The poll also found that Americans get 120 “good” nights of sleep and 132 “perfect” nights of sleep. 65% of people said a bad night’s sleep always ruins the following day. Additionally, men are more likely to have a bad night’s sleep than women.