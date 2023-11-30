How Many Close Friends Do YOU Have?

According to a survey by Pew Research Center, 61% of U.S. adults say having close friends is extremely or very important for people to live a fulfilling life. This is much higher than those who said the same about being married (23%), having children (26%), or having a lot of money (24%). So how many close friends do people have? According to the survey, just 38% say they have five or more friends. 53% say they have between one and four friends. 8% said they have no close friends. The survey also found that those who have a large group of friends are more satisfied with the quality of their friendships.