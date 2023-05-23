IHOP Is Selling Pancake-Flavored Coffee

I guess this is probably healthier than eating ACTUAL pancakes every day . . .

IHOP announced they’re selling bags of pancake-flavored COFFEE now.

They’ve got three flavors: One is their “Signature Blend”, so probably what you’d normally get at IHOP restaurants. But the other two are pancake-infused.

One’s called “Buttery Syrup”, and the other is supposed to taste like their “Chocolate Chocolate Chip” pancakes.

They’re already in grocery stores, or will be this month. You can also get them on Amazon.

It’s not clear if they’re planning to offer the new flavors at their restaurants too, or if it’s just an at-home thing.