Is The Wedding Dress Dead?

At the recent New York bridal fashion week, industry experts said we’re experiencing the rise of the “anti-bride” — women who are saying no to the traditional white dress in favor of black dresses, short skirts, and even edgy pantsuits adorned with feathers and jewels. Ranu Coleman of bridal chain Azazie, says, “It just says a lot about the bride in terms of what she thinks of herself. I think it shows more of their individuality and it really shows their personality as well.”