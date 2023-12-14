It’s Holiday Card Season

And it turns out that when it comes to sending season’s greetings, most people prefer to do it the old-fashioned way. A survey found that 54% of Americans say they still mail their holiday cards rather than sending digital versions. And nearly 70% prefer to receive physical cards rather than digital ones. Even younger generations prefer to get cards in the actual mail – with 62% of Millennials and 59% of Gen Zers surveyed saying they’d rather receive holiday cards that way.