It’s Holiday Party Time–How Many Will YOU Be Attending?

It’s that time of year again when our social calendars are starting to fill up with invitations to holiday parties and gatherings. Between Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and New Year’s, Americans expect to attend an average of five holiday gatherings, according to a new poll. 74% of Americans say they will be attending a Thanksgiving dinner, and 65% will attend a Christmas dinner. 54% will go to a Friendsgiving dinner, 66% plan to attend a Christmas party, and 54% will ring in the new year at a party.