Job Seekers Using Artificial Intelligence

A new survey has found that 45% of job seekers are using artificial intelligence for their resume and job applications. The survey also showed that hiring managers seem cool with the idea of candidates using AI to make their resumes more creative. Of course, the idea is to get an edge over other job seekers. Since recruiters spend less than 8 seconds looking at a resume to get a first impression, having something that catches their eye quickly is the name of the game, whether it’s from your imagination – or the robot.