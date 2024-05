Kwik Trip Bend Of The River just got bigger for 2024 with a new venue and the same great vibes!! Join them at Vetter Stone Amphitheater on Sept 21 for an epic night with Montgomery Gentry, Fabulous Armadillos, Mason Dixon Line, The Blue Ringers!

Tickets start at $19! 10 & under are free. Buy early Wednesday 5/15 with presale passcode: BEND24

BendOfTheRiverFestival.com #RockTheRiver