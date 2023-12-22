Looking For Love? Move To Seattle!

WalletHub ranked the best cities for singles looking for their soulmate. Their data was based on factors like the area economy, the percentage of the population that is single, the number of online dating opportunities, the average price for a two-person meal, the number of restaurants and coffee shops, and opportunities for recreation and fun.

The Top 5:

Seattle, Washington Madison, Wisconsin Denver, Colorado San Francisco, California Portland, Oregon

The worst cities for singles wanting to mingle? Warwick, Rhode Island; Glendale, California; Brownsville, Texas; Hialeah, Florida; and Fort Smith, Arkansas.