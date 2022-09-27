Major Shortage of Your Thanksgiving Cranberries

What’s your favorite part of Thanksgiving dinner? If it’s the cranberry sauce, you might have a little less to be thankful for — because we’re headed for a major shortage of the tart little fruit. The New York Post reports that severe drought has hit virtually all of Massachusetts — which provides most of our cranberry crop. “We’ve had so much dry heat that people’s water is getting all used up. It’s going to be a difficult harvest for a lot of people,” says farmer Greenwood Hartley III. “Everybody is really struggling.”