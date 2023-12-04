Make Your Password Smile…Literally

Security experts say you can get almost total protection for your accounts by adding emojis to your password. Cybersecurity snoop Stan Kaminsky says that a standard password, using letters, numbers and punctuation, gives you about 100 things to mix and match, but there are currently 3,600 or so emojis in use, giving you 36 times more protection. He recommends not using emojis that could “give you away” – such as frequently used emoticons – and encouraged adding one or two emojis to a traditional alphanumeric password.