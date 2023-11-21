Making Sexy More Inclusive
November 21, 2023 4:58AM CST
Victoria’s Secret is hoping to bring sensuality to the bedrooms of customers with disabilities. The PINK Adaptive collection includes bras and undies made with magnetic closures, adjustable and convertible straps, and “soft, sensory-friendly fabric” designed specifically for those with special needs. The collection has been given a federal Seal of Approval, as well, certifying that disabled people were included in the creation and marketing process.