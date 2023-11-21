River 105 River 105 Logo

Making Sexy More Inclusive

November 21, 2023 4:58AM CST
Share
Making Sexy More Inclusive
Alpha Image Library

Victoria’s Secret is hoping to bring sensuality to the bedrooms of customers with disabilities. The PINK Adaptive collection includes bras and undies made with magnetic closures, adjustable and convertible straps, and “soft, sensory-friendly fabric” designed specifically for those with special needs. The collection has been given a federal Seal of Approval, as well, certifying that disabled people were included in the creation and marketing process.

Recent Posts