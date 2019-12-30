Mankato man charged with 4th DWI

(Mankato, MN) – A Mankato man charged with DWI has three previous drunk driving convictions.

Asad Ahmed Farah, 34, was allegedly driving on a revoked license early Friday morning when he was pulled over by police for driving in the wrong lane of traffic on Front Street.

Police say Farah initially denied drinking, but failed several field sobriety tests. A breathalyzer put his blood-alcohol level at .18, according to a criminal complaint filed in Blue Earth County Friday.

Farah is charged with two felony counts of DWI, as well as misdemeanor counts of driving after cancellation and violation of driving restrictions.

The criminal complaint says Farah has three DWI convictions within the last ten years in Blue Earth County and was prohibited from using alcohol.