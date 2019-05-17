Mankato residents invited to vote on Washington Park options

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato residents are invited to vote on possible playground designs for Washington Park Thursday.

The city will hold voting at the park at 215 North Fourth Street between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. May 16th.  There will be three playground designs to choose between.  If the weather does not cooperate, the event will be held at Grace Lutheran Church at 320 East Main Street.

Online voting is also an option.  From 7 p.m. Thursday until noon Friday, May 17th, residents can vote at soundoffmankato.mankato.mn.gov

For more information call 311 or (507) 387-8600.

