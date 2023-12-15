Minnesota, Land Of 10,000 Lakes And LOTS Of Givers
December 15, 2023 5:18AM CST
It’s the season of giving … but some states are more charitable than others. According to a report by WalletHub, which looked at metrics ranging from rates of volunteering and service to levels of charitable giving, these are the Most Charitable States in the Country:
- Utah
- Wyoming
- Minnesota
- Maryland
- Maine
The least charitable? We’re looking at you, Arizona. These are the Least Charitable States in the Country:
- Arizona
- New Mexico
- Mississippi
- Rhode Island
- Nevada