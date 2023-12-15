Minnesota, Land Of 10,000 Lakes And LOTS Of Givers

River 105 River 105 Logo

December 15, 2023 5:18AM CST
Alpha Image Library

It’s the season of giving … but some states are more charitable than others. According to a report by WalletHub, which looked at metrics ranging from rates of volunteering and service to levels of charitable giving, these are the Most Charitable States in the Country:

  1. Utah
  2. Wyoming
  3. Minnesota
  4. Maryland
  5. Maine

The least charitable? We’re looking at you, Arizona. These are the Least Charitable States in the Country:

  1. Arizona
  2. New Mexico
  3. Mississippi
  4. Rhode Island
  5. Nevada

