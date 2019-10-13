MSU students notified after alleged sexual assault on campus

(Mankato, MN) – Minnesota State University Mankato officials notified students Saturday of an alleged sexual assault on campus.

A Personal Safety Alert email sent to students from the university at 10 a.m. disclosed the incident, which occurred at Preska Residence Community late on Friday. The suspect was known to the victim and was identified.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact university security at 507-389-2111.

