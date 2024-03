Need A Getaway? Here Are The Top 10 Beaches In The World/U.S.

If the gloomy winter weather has you dreaming of sun, sand, and surf, it’s time to start planning your next vacation. TripAdvisor just named the best beaches in the world, based on travel reviews. Here are the Top 10:

Praia da Falésia – Olhos de Agua, Portugal Spiaggia dei Conigli – Lampedusa, Italy La Concha Beach – San Sebastian – Donostia, Spain Ka’anapali Beach – Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii Grace Bay Beach – Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos Anse Lazio – Praslin Island, Seychelles Manly Beach – Sydney, Australia Eagle Beach – Palm-Eagle Beach, Aruba Siesta Beach – Siesta Key, Florida Varadero Beach – Varadero, Cuba

And the best beaches in the U.S.: