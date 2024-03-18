Need To Chill Out?–The Most Relaxing Cities In The U.S.
March 18, 2024 4:58AM CDT
A study has determined the most relaxing cities in the U.S., based on things like the number of spas, parks, yoga studios, and botanical gardens. If you need to chill out, you may need to move to California, which is home to 5 of the top 10 most relaxing cities. Here are the Top 10:
- Glendale, California
- Garden Grove, California
- Bellevue, Washington
- Alexandria, Virginia
- Hollywood, Florida
- Huntington Beach, California
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Hayward, California
- Corona, California
- Lakewood, Colorado