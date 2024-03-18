Need To Chill Out?–The Most Relaxing Cities In The U.S.

A study has determined the most relaxing cities in the U.S., based on things like the number of spas, parks, yoga studios, and botanical gardens. If you need to chill out, you may need to move to California, which is home to 5 of the top 10 most relaxing cities. Here are the Top 10:

Glendale, California Garden Grove, California Bellevue, Washington Alexandria, Virginia Hollywood, Florida Huntington Beach, California Fort Lauderdale, Florida Hayward, California Corona, California Lakewood, Colorado