New pharmacy coming to Lake Crystal’s Main Street

(Madelia, MN) – A new pharmacy will open on Main Street in Lake Crystal.

The Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic announced Monday that it will open the independent pharmacy in April 2020 across from the post office. The new location will give patients local access to prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications.

The pharmacy will be full-service and fully automated, with state-of-the-art technology for dispensing medications. Medical providers will be able to transmit prescriptions, and patients can order refills via phone, website, or app.

Construction is expected to begin in late November or early December.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © Southern Minnesota News. Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)