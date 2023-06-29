No Chill For The Grill

A New York City building owner has created a lease saying tenants can’t cook any meat or fish as long as they occupy the apartments they rent. Landlord Michael Lerer, who lives in the small Brooklyn brownstone, is a vegan who says he can’t abide the stench of of sizzling flesh. According to Lerer’s broker, prospective tenants willing to fork over the $4500 to $5700 per month for either of the two units will be able to have meaty meals delivered any time they like.