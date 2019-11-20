North Mankato man accused of causing girl’s suspected concussion

(St. Peter, MN) – A North Mankato man stands accused of slapping a child hard enough to cause a concussion.

James Vincent Jindra, 33, was charged Friday in Nicollet County Court with gross misdemeanor malicious punishment of a child and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and assault.

According to the criminal complaint, police obtained a statement from a 7-year-old girl who said Jindra picked her up by the shirt and hit her in the head with his hand. The girl said Jindra used force hard enough to give her a headache and compromise her sight.

Jindra told police the girl was having a tantrum, so he lifted her up by her bib overalls and “tapped” her head twice with his hand.

The girl received medical care for reported symptoms of nausea and amnesia. A concussion was suspected due to the symptoms, according to the complaint.

