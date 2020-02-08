North Mankato: Snow emergency for 4+ inches snow Sunday

(North Mankato, MN) – The City of North Mankato says a snow emergency will be declared if more than four inches of snow falls on Sunday.

A winter storm watch has been issued, effective from midnight to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The National Weather Service is forecasting up to 10 inches of snow accumulations from the storm.

North Mankato residents can sign up for the city’s Nixle alert system to get text alerts for snow emergencies. To register, text “56003” to 88877.