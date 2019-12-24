One dead after fatal crash on Stoltzman

(Mankato, MN) – One person is dead following a crash on Stoltzman Road Sunday night.

Mankato Public Safety said in a news release that the driver and lone occupant of a 2006 BMW was pronounced dead at the scene of crash, which happened around 9:43 p.m. on the 100 block of Stoltzman Road.

The BMW was northbound on Stoltzman when it left the roadway north of Fairfield Avenue. The vehicle entered a wooded area and struck several trees before rolling over and starting on fire. Public Safety staff removed the victim from the vehicle and performed lifesaving efforts, but the victim was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name will be released pending family notification