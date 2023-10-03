Overcome With Fear And Anxiety? Eat Bread!

The next time you’re overcome with fear and anxiety, grab yourself some bread. A generations-old Mexican tradition is getting some attention, thanks to an NBC News report. It says that eating bread, especially a fluffy roll with a crispy exterior, can calm your fear and nervousness. Mexicans have known about this for a long time, and now it’s being backed up by science. A gastroenterologist named Nayeli Ortiz Olvera explains that fear increases adrenaline in our bodies and causes the stomach to produce more acid. Eating carbohydrates like bread helps to neutralize the acid. Also, “The simple act of chewing, of distracting our attention, helps to reduce agitation and we control our body again.”