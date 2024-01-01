Parents, You Are Driving Non-Parents CRAZY!

A couple of recent surveys suggest that parents can be really annoying. One of them found that the most annoying thing they do is slip into baby talk — that irritates 69% of non-parents. And in another survey, 70% of non-parents said they can’t stand when parents continually bring the conversation back to their kids. 62% say talking to parents makes them less likely to want kids, and 39% say conversations with parents are generally unpleasant.