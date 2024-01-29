Pets…They’re Just Like Us

Does your pet have your personality? A new survey found that 65% of pet owners believe they adopted themselves in pet form … because of all the similarities between their pet and themselves. In fact, pet owners are so in tune with their pets that 44% of them have created resolutions for themselves … and their pets. These include exercising more (71%), cutting back on treats (71%) and eating healthier (64%) in 2024. They also want to spend more time outside (59%) and take better care of their health (58%) throughout this upcoming year.