Pickleball Problems

The popularity of pickleball has been great for getting people into exercising and being more active, especially seniors. But, as many doctors will agree, it’s also been very good for their business – because they’re treating a lot of pickleball injuries. According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, bone fractures related to pickleball are up 200% over the past 20 years. 92% of these fractures are a result of falling. Data shows that the most common pickleball injuries are sprained ankles, knee injuries, rotator cuff injuries, Achilles tendon tears, and a worsening of arthritis. Women, especially those over 65, are more likely than men to suffer a pickleball injury.