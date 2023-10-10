Post-Pandemic Traffic Is Rising

If you’ve been driving to work and wondering if the roads are a little busier, it’s not your imagination … they are. More and more workers have returned to the office, and that means there are more people commuting. It also means the average commute time is longer. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 15% of people work from home. That number is down from 18% the year before. Data shows that the rate of people commuting to work in a vehicle climbed from 67.8% in 2021 to 68.7% in 2022. The number of carpoolers and public transportation users also went up. The average commute time now is about 26.4 minutes.