Rake the Town volunteers needed

(Mankato, MN) – Rake the Town, an annual community service event organized by VINE still needs many more volunteers.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 9th. Volunteers will assist aging adults and people with documented physical disabilities with their fall raking. Raking begins at 9 a.m. and concludes once all the homes are finished. Lunch and rakes are provided to all volunteers.

Nearly 200 homeowners in Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties have already signed up to receive assistance, but more volunteers are needed.

Volunteers can register online or call (507) 387-1666.

