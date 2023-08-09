River 105 River 105 Logo

Ready Or Not…It’s Pumpkin Spice Season

August 9, 2023 5:26AM CDT
Share
Ready Or Not…It’s Pumpkin Spice Season
Alpha Image Library

The flavors of fall are already rolling out – despite what the calendar says. 7-Eleven rolled out their pumpkin spice latte on August 1st, and now Krispy Kreme is jumping in with a lineup of four Pumpkin Spice-flavored doughnuts. You can get Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut, Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut, Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut, Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut. And, of course, you can wash it down with a Pumpkin Spice Latte or Pumpkin Spice Coffee … hot or cold.

Recent Posts