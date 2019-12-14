Recording Devices Found in Minneapolis Hotel Rooms

(Minneapolis, MN)— Police are investigating after recording devices were found in guest rooms at the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Minneapolis.

Police spokesman John Elder says it’s not immediately known if the devices recorded any guests, but police are still gathering data. When asked how many rooms were involved he said “not many.” Elder says it doesn’t appear that anyone associated with the hotel was involved.

The Hyatt Hotel released a statement saying guest safety and security is a top priority and the hotel is cooperating with authorities.

