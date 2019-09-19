Redwood Falls arson suspect faces new charges

(Redwood Falls, MN) – A Redwood Falls man who is already facing arson allegations is now accused of burglarizing a home.

Jacob Kelly Leith, 27, was charged Tuesday in Redwood County Court with felony counts of 1st-degree burglary and 5th-degree controlled substance crime. He also faces a misdemeanor assault charge.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to an address on the 300 block of South DeKalb Street in Redwood Falls Tuesday to a report of a burglary in progress. The victims told dispatch their dog began barking and an unknown man ran into their room shouting: “they’re after me, they’re going to shoot me.”

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one of the victims holding Leith down on the bed, according to the complaint. He was arrested without incident but was transported for medical attention because police believed he may be overdosing.

Court documents say that while he was at Carris Health, Leith removed a plastic bag with meth from the crotch of his underwear. He also had a pocket knife inside his waistband, according to police.

Leith’s urine tested positive for amphetamines, buprenorphine, MDMA, and methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

The home Leith allegedly burglarized was occupied by four people, including a minor child.

Leith has a prior drug possession conviction in Hennepin County, according to the complaint. He is also facing felony arson charges in Redwood County for an RV fire in July 2018.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)