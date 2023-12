Motorola has unveiled a concept for a smartphone you can wear on your wrist — kind of like a big slap bracelet. The phone features an “adaptive display concept” that can be “bent and shaped into different forms depending on users’ needs.” When the thing is flat, it’s an Android phone with a 6.9-inch screen. And when it’s slapped on the wrist, it turns into a large watch for hands-free use on the go.