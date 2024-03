According to a new study, the way to your heart is through your nose. Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh surveyed adults suffering from major depressive disorder and found that moods could be boosted, at least temporarily, by certain scents. The most happy-making fragrances might surprise you, since the list is topped by:

Vicks Vapo-Rub

Ground coffee

Coconut oil

Cumin powder

Red wine

Vanilla extract

Shoe polish

Ketchup