Solid Reasons For Doing a Dry January
January 17, 2024 4:52AM CST
Are you doing a Dry January? If you are starting the year by giving up booze for a month, cheers to you! Between 15% and 35% of drinkers will be swearing off booze for the month. According to research firm Morning Consult, 90% of those are taking a booze break for health benefits, and 73% are doing it to save money. If you are among those participating in Dry January, here are some of the health benefits, according to experts:
- Improved mood
- Better sleep
- Weight loss
- More energy
- Lower cholesterol
- Decreased diabetes risk
- Lower blood pressure