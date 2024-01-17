Solid Reasons For Doing a Dry January

Are you doing a Dry January? If you are starting the year by giving up booze for a month, cheers to you! Between 15% and 35% of drinkers will be swearing off booze for the month. According to research firm Morning Consult, 90% of those are taking a booze break for health benefits, and 73% are doing it to save money. If you are among those participating in Dry January, here are some of the health benefits, according to experts:

Improved mood

Better sleep

Weight loss

More energy

Lower cholesterol

Decreased diabetes risk

Lower blood pressure